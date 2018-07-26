Ukiah police have determined a suspicious death Saturday of a man found in a church parking lot with multiple cuts to his neck was a suicide.
The 53‑year‑old man was found about 2:20 p.m. at Brush and Orr streets in northern Ukiah. He crashed while driving at a slow speed and then fought off a bystander who tried to help him, Ukiah Sgt. Cedric Crook said Thursday. Police and firefighters attempted medical aid but were unable to save his life.
The man had a history of attempting suicide but it wasn’t clear immediately whether the wounds were self-inflicted, Crook said. Detectives began a suspicious death investigation, which concluded it was a suicide, Crook said.
The man, identified as Victor B. Rodin, 53, of Clear Lake Oaks, was last living in a local motel, authorities said.
About 30 minutes before he crashed, 911 callers reported that a man bleeding profusely from his neck had purchased cigarettes at a convenience store on Airport Park Boulevard, Crook said. Surveillance tapes show the man acted calmly during the purchase and left in his car.
