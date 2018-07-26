A Santa Rosa man remained in custody Thursday, suspected of driving drunk with his headlights off during a 100-mph chase ending with a crash into a tree that demolished his car, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Leudegario Reynaga walked away from the late‑night Highway 12 crash in east Santa Rosa. He was jailed on suspicion of misdemeanor drunken driving, felony evasion and having false car registration tags, officials said. In addition, he was wanted in San Mateo County involving a domestic violence warrant.
The chase started about 11:20 p.m. Saturday when a deputy spotted a small SUV on Highway 12 near Calistoga Road moving about 90 mph in the 55 mph zone. The driver was cutting off other drivers and weaving. When the deputy tried to stop him the driver turned off his headlines and sped up beyond 100 mph, heading east on the two‑lane highway, officials said.
West of Pythian Road, near Oakmont, the SUV left its lane and hit at tree at more than 100 mph.
The impact carved the vehicle in half. First responders helped the driver out of the wreckage and he was taken to a hospital for evaluation of possible injuries. Reynaga was released Sunday morning and booked into jail. Bail was set at $80,000.
You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.