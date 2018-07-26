A bridge worker found the body of a Nevada City woman at the base of the Albion River Bridge along the Mendocino Coast on Wednesday, prompting an investigation into her death.

Authorities suspect the woman fell from the bridge to the ground below, where her body was discovered on the north side of the river about halfway between the water and the embankment, Mendocino County sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fall, which likely happened several hours before the body was found around 2 p.m., Barney said.

“That will be done in equal parts from the actual autopsy as well as the actual investigation,” Barney said of the cause of death.

The woman was identified as Kathleen Zuelsdorf, 50. Her body was discovered by a worker examining the World War II-era bridge, located on Highway 1 in the town of Albion.

Zuelsdorf was likely visiting the area by herself at the time of her death, Barney said. Family members told detectives they would frequently visit a nearby inn.

The bridge does not allow pedestrian crossing, though it is not uncommon to see people walking or biking across, Barney said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.