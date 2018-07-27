A Fort Bragg man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl by pulling her into his van when she declined a ride, authorities said.

Investigators suspect Frederic Pere, 56, approached the teen in a parking lot at the Mendocino Cookie Co., where she was waiting for her mother to pick her up, Fort Bragg Police Sgt. Jonathan McLaughlin said.

The teen was standing near one of the bakery’s walls and talking on the phone when Pere approached her and asked if she wanted a ride, McLaughlin said.

“She declined the ride, at which point the suspect, Mr. Pere, grabbed her by the arm and started pulling her back,” McLaughlin said. “The van was parked in a parking space in front of where the victim was located.”

The teen responded by hitting the suspect in an unknown location and fled to the inside of the cookie shop. Pere then drove away in a white 1998 Ford panel van, going south on North Main Street, police said.

The teen’s mom showed up at the bakery soon after, and the two drove to the police station, where the teen filed a police report. She described the suspect as an older man in a motorcycle-racing shirt who drove a white van that had several stickers on its side, McLaughlin said.

Less than an hour later, officers found a van matching that description at a coffee shop a little more than a mile south of the bakery. Pere was the sole occupant.

Police drove the teen to the coffee shop, where she identified Pere. He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping later that night.

Police asked the public to report any similar situations involving Pere, though McLaughlin said there was nothing to indicate that he may have committed additional crimes.

“If we can identify additional victims in this, then it’s something that we want to look into,” he said.

Investigators can be reached at 707-961-2800 or through a crime tip hotline at 707-961-3049.

