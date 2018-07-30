The Santa Rosa Symphony and the Green Music Center presented a free community concert Sunday evening at Weill Hall + Lawn, with special guests Mariachi Champaña Nevín of San Diego, one of the leading proponents of classical mariachi music.
The summer tradition, now in its fifth year, kicked off with picnicking outdoors followed by the concert featuring both the Santa Rosa Symphony, led by Principal Pops Conductor Michael Berkowitz, and the Mariachi Champaña Nevín, led by trumpeter Jeff Nevin, who has composed original music for mariachi and symphony orchestra.
The concert opened with a world premiere of Santa Rosa composer Paul Dooley’s “Sonoma Strong” for Orchestra, which was commissioned by the symphony to commemorate the recovery from last fall’s tragic wildfires.