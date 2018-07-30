The Santa Rosa Junior College Planetarium will be shutting its doors until next spring, and perhaps longer, as the college assesses the viability of the distinctive domed building and its equipment.

The building, 40 feet in diameter, was constructed in 1980 and has never undergone a structural assessment. If deemed necessary, the college may fund a full-scale renovation of the building, a project that could extend the closure of the planetarium.

“We want to ensure we’re giving the best possible facility to our students,” said Erin Bricker, SRJC director of district and community relations.

The planetarium has been a hallmark for students and locals seeking to broaden their knowledge of astronomy and the night sky. The last public showing, “How to Measure the Cosmos,” explored how scientists measure the immense distances between stars and the size of cosmic objects.

Victor Tam, dean of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Santa Rosa Junior College, said he was disappointed the planetarium will be closed temporarily, but stressed the importance of a structural assessment to ensure the facility continues to serve the public well into the future.

“The planetarium is a Sonoma County educational gem,” Tam said in an email. “To sit in the planetarium and be immersed by stars and galaxies can be an awe-inspiring experience that stays with a person for a lifetime.”

Initial information from the assessment could determine whether the facility could open to students enrolled in astronomy courses this fall, Tam said. Even in that case, the building will remain closed to the public until at least 2019, he said.

The college requested proposals from contractors seeking to perform the assessment and potential renovations. Proposals were due by June 26, and the college is now reviewing submissions.

The estimated cost of the project and a more precise timeline of repairs will become clear after the college selects a bid later this summer.

Aspiring astronomers and scientists can still attend the North Bay Science Discovery Day on Oct. 27 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, where Santa Rosa Junior College will host exhibits on the science of explosions and the aerodynamics of drone flight.

