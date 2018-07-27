Roaring wildfire has reached Redding

(1 of ) A structure burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(2 of ) Miguel Martinez breaks camp at the Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Martinez and his family had to cut their stay short as portions of Yosemite close today to allow crews to battle the Ferguson fire burning nearby. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(3 of ) A residence burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(4 of ) California State Parks Superintendent Lori Martin keeps watch on historic buildings as the Carr Fire burns a residence in Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(5 of ) A helicopter drops water to stop the Ferguson Fire from reaching homes in the Darrah community of unincorporated Mariposa County, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(7 of ) A sign on Highway 41 announces the closure of Yosemite National Park near Oakhurst, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Parts of the park closed Wednesday as firefighters work to contain the Ferguson fire burning nearby. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(8 of ) The Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(9 of ) River Martinez, 10, breaks camp at the Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Martinez's family, visiting from Los Angeles, had to cut their stay short as portions of Yosemite close today to allow crews to battle the Ferguson fire burning nearby. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(10 of ) A car passes through flames on Highway 299 as the Carr Fire burns through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(11 of ) A firefighter battles the Carr Fire as it burns near Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(12 of ) An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(13 of ) An inmate firefighter walks along Highway 299 as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(14 of ) Guests leave the The Majestic Yosemite Hotel, formerly The Ahwahnee Hotel, shortly after it closed on Wednesday July 25, 2018, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The hotel, nearby campgrounds and other sections of Yosemite close today as firefighters work to contain the Ferguson fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(15 of ) An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(16 of ) A sailboat burned by a wildfire is seen on a lake Thursday, July, 26, 2018, in Whiskeytown, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared states of emergency in Riverside and Shasta counties as fires burn on both ends of the state. The declarations issued Thursday state that hot temperatures, erratic wind and low humidity have increased the spread of both fires. (Hung T. Vu/The Record Searchlight via AP)
(17 of ) The remains of a home burned by a wildfire is seen Thursday, July, 26, 2018, in Whiskeytown, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared states of emergency in Riverside and Shasta counties as fires burn on both ends of the state. The declarations issued Thursday state that hot temperatures, erratic wind and low humidity have increased the spread of both fires. (Hung T. Vu/Record Searchlight via AP)
(18 of ) The remains of a boat burned by a wildfire is seen on a lake Thursday, July, 26, 2018, in Whiskeytown, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared states of emergency in Riverside and Shasta counties as fires burn on both ends of the state. The declarations issued Thursday state that hot temperatures, erratic wind and low humidity have increased the spread of both fires. (Hung T. Vu/The Record Searchlight via AP)
(19 of ) The remains of a boat burned by a wildfire is seen on a lake Thursday, July, 26, 2018, in Whiskeytown, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared states of emergency in Riverside and Shasta counties as fires burn on both ends of the state. The declarations issued Thursday state that hot temperatures, erratic wind and low humidity have increased the spread of both fires. (Hung T. Vu/The Record Searchlight via AP)
(20 of ) A woman hoses down a building as the Carr Fire burns in the background, Thursday, July, 26, 2018, in Whiskeytown, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared states of emergency in Riverside and Shasta counties as fires burn on both ends of the state. The declarations issued Thursday state that hot temperatures, erratic wind and low humidity have increased the spread of both fires. A wildfire in rural Shasta County in Northern California tripled in size overnight, and more evacuations have been ordered. (Hung T. Vu /The Record Searchlight via AP)
(22 of ) A dog sits inside the passenger seat of a pick up truck as residents evacuate from an approaching wildfire, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Mountain Center, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town as California sweltered under a heat wave and battled ferocious fires at both ends of the state.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
(24 of ) Smoke from a wildfire rises over highway 74, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Mountain Center, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town as California sweltered under a heat wave and battled ferocious fires at both ends of the state.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
(26 of ) California State Parks Superintendent Lori Martin keeps watch on historic buildings as the Carr Fire burns a residence in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(27 of ) A firefighter battles the Carr Fire as it burns near Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)