The United Way of Northern California has established the Shasta County Fire Relief Fund to aid victims of the Carr fire. To donate, go to www.norcalunitedway.org/CARRfire .

REDDING —The Carr fire in Shasta County erupted Thursday night into a conflagration that swept over the Sacramento River and into Redding’s city limits, killing one person and sending residents fleeing for their lives as flames spread into neighborhoods of rolling hills in the western part of the city.

“The fire has burned into the west side of Redding,” Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said late Thursday. “Structures are burning.

“The fire is moving so fast that law enforcement is doing evacuations as fast as we can. There have been some injuries to civilians and firefighters.”

[For more coverage of the Carr fire, visit the Sacramento Bee]

Cal Fire said a private bulldozer operator had been killed during the blaze, but gave no other details late Thursday. The fatality was the second this month reported as firefighters attacked blazes the length of California.

Officials also reported a number of injuries among other firefighters and residents.

“We can confirm that we had additional firefighters and civilian injuries,” Cal Fire Chief Brett Gouvea said at a late-night briefing in Redding. “This fire is making a significant push into the northwest area of Redding …

“This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard to what’s in its path.”

Cal Fire emphasized that the blaze was moving quickly and had burned into neighborhoods around 9 p.m. Thursday after two days of fierce fire activity in the Whiskeytown area west of Redding.

“It’s way too dynamic and burning quickly,” McLean said of the blaze, which had tripled in size in two days to more than 28,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon.”

The approaching fire set off a series of emergency evacuations, including at KRCR-TV, which announced during a live broadcast workers were being forced from their station near the Sundial Bridge shortly before 10:30 p.m.

“Right now we’re being evacuated,” said anchor Allison Woods. “That’s why we are kind of closing out right now. We are going to leave the station because it is now unsafe to be here.”

The fire erupted Monday afternoon after a vehicle malfunction, Cal Fire said, and quickly began to devour tinder-dry grass and brush, consuming more than 28,000 acres before jumping the Sacramento River into the city limits.

More than 1,700 firefighters were battling the blaze Thursday afternoon when it suddenly blew up and marched toward the city.

“Right now they’re doing what they can, they’re trying to make a stand where they can, if possible,” McLean said of firefighters. “It’s extreme. It’s blowing up off and on again.

“It crossed the Sacramento River north of Redding from the reports we got. It’s within the city limits of Redding and it’s in an area of rolling hills, so it’s not house-to-house neighborhoods but it’s burning into Redding and prompting immediate and urgent evacuations.”

The Redding Record-Searchlight reported that Cal Fire had summoned the California National Guard for help, according to dispatchers.

Emergency personnel were reporting on social media that they are stopping structure and containment efforts in north Redding in order to focus on safely evacuating all citizens. A Cal Fire spokesman could only confirm portions of west Redding were under evacuation.

The Vibra Hospital in west Redding was among sites being evacuated, according to the Record-Searchlight. The facility provides long-term, specialized care along with rehabilitation services.