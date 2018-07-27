Petaluma police Thursday night arrested a Santa Rosa man during a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a stolen firearm.
Christopher Rosen of Santa Rosa was arrested on complaints of possession of a loaded stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, and violation of a domestic violence restraining order, police said.
An officer pulled Rosen’s car over near East Washington Street and Ellis Street at 10:06 p.m. after noticing an expired vehicle registration tag, authorities said.
The officer was later notified that Rosen was under a domestic violence restraining order and that he was possibly armed, police said. Rosen denied having any firearms.
Police towed Rosen’s vehicle because the registration had been expired for more than six months. During a search of the vehicle, they discovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat.