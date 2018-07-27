The United Way of Northern California has established the Shasta County Fire Relief Fund to aid victims of the Carr fire. To donate, go to www.norcalunitedway.org/CARRfire .

Sonoma County firefighters are helping out in a statewide effort against the Carr fire that is threatening to engulf the city of Redding.

A strike crew of firefighters from the Gold Ridge, Sonoma Valley, Rancho Adobe, Healdsburg and the Lakeville fire departments left Tuesday to take part in an effort to combat the 44,450 acre blaze. More than 1,700 fire personnel were battling the fire, which started on Monday and has killed a Redding firefighter and a contract firefighter operating a bulldozer.

Three Marin County firefighters suffered burns fighting the blaze, including two men from Sonoma County. They were identified as engineer Scott Pederson, 37, of Santa Rosa, firefighter Brian Cardoza, 26, of Petaluma.

The three men, including Tyler Barnes, 34, of Redding, were treated for burns to the ears, face and hands and have been released from Mercy Hospital in Redding.

The department in a statement said the unit faced a “sudden blast of heat from vegetation adjacent to a structure.”

The Sonoma County firefighters worked Wednesday and into Thursday to defend homes around the town of Shasta, just east of Whiskeytown Lake, said Shepley Schroth-Cary, the battalion chief for the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District who is the leader of the local strike team.

“We saved quite a few,” Schroth-Cary said of the homes. “We also saw a number of homes burned down.”

The team worked until Thursday 8 p.m. The crew got about five hours of sleep and were back Friday morning helping to protect homes around the Lake Redding Golf Course area that is just north of the Sacramento River, he said.

A red-flag warning was in effect until midnight, Schroth-Cary said, with temperatures expected around 105 degrees with low humidity and afternoon winds from the west that could be as much as 20 mph.

“Everybody is working hard,” he said. He drew parallels to last year’s Tubbs fire, noting that the October fire started in a remote forested area and then spread to an urban area. So far in the Carr fire 65 homes have been destroyed as of 7 a.m. Friday.

“It’s made it’s way down to some subdivisions,” he said.

Firefighters from Forestville Fire Department are working with a Napa County strike team, while a crew from the Santa Rosa Fire Department is working with a team from Marin County.

The Marin County Fire Department said Pederson has served 19 years with the department while Cardoza has only been with the agency for three months, said Bret McTigue, a spokesman for the department.

Cardoza is receiving further evaluation for his burns Friday at UC Davis Medical Center, McTigue said.

