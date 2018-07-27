(1 of ) Firefighters discuss plans while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(2 of ) The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(3 of ) A firefighter works to battle the Carr Fire at a home in Redding, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
(4 of ) A structure burns as the Carr Fire races along Highway 299 near Redding, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(5 of ) A car passes through flames on Highway 299 as the Carr Fire burns through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(6 of ) A structure burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(7 of ) The Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(8 of ) An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(9 of ) California State Parks Superintendent Lori Martin keeps watch on historic buildings as the Carr Fire burns a residence in Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(10 of ) A residence burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(11 of ) A fire truck crosses Whiskeytown Lake as the Carr Fire burns near Whiskeytown, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(12 of ) A structure burns as the Carr Fire races along Highway 299 near Redding, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(13 of ) People watch the Carr Fire burn from a window at the Mercy Medical Center on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Redding, Calif. The hospital received multiple victims of the Carr Fire which exploded Thursday leveling dozens of homes, burning three firefighters and killing a bulldozer operator. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(14 of ) Firefighters help a woman to the Mercy Medical Center emergency room on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Redding, Calif. The hospital received multiple victims of the Carr Fire which exploded Thursday leveling dozens of homes, burning three firefighters and killing a bulldozer operator. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(15 of ) A firefighter works to battle the Carr Fire at a home in Redding, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
(16 of ) Firefighters discuss plans while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(17 of ) A water tender operator drinks a beverage after trying to save a home burning in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(18 of ) Firefighters regroup while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(19 of ) A structure burns as the Carr Fire races along Highway 299 near Redding, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(20 of ) A firefighter battles the Carr Fire as it burns near Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(21 of ) California State Parks Superintendent Lori Martin keeps watch on historic buildings as the Carr Fire burns a residence in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(22 of ) An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(23 of ) A firefighter battles the Carr Fire as it burns near Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(24 of ) The Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(25 of ) A woman, who declined to give her name, surveys damage to her grandmother's house after the Carr Fire burned through Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 27, 2018. Officials say the extremely erratic wildfire in and around the city of Redding is growing rapidly amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(26 of ) A firefighter walks past a home destroyed by the Carr Fire on Sunriver Lane in Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 27, 2018. A spokesman says the number of homes and structures threated by the Northern California wildfire has increased after the fire exploded overnight. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(27 of ) A woman, who declined to give her name, surveys damage to her grandmother's house after the Carr Fire burned through Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 27, 2018. Officials say the extremely erratic wildfire in and around the city of Redding is growing rapidly amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(28 of ) A couple, who declined to give their names, passes homes leveled by the Carr Fire in Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 27, 2018. Officials say the extremely erratic wildfire in and around the city of Redding is growing rapidly amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)