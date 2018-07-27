Related Stories
The roaring Carr fire in Shasta County has forced thousands from their homes in Redding, a terrifying situation that many in Sonoma County know all too well after October wildfires.

Did you or someone you know leave Sonoma County for Redding after the fires only to be forced to flee flames once again? We'd like to speak with you for a possible story. Please contact Brett Wilkison at brett.wilkison@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5295 with your contact information.