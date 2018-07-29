s
Chris Smith: Former Santa Rosan is now chiefly responsible for bringing American hostages home

CHRIS SMITH
CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 28, 2018, 8:17PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
Our new leader of efforts to safely bring home Americans taken hostage is ex-Santa Rosan Robert O’Brien of Cardinal Newman High’s Class of 1984.

At the Catholic school, O’Brien was tight with the late Chris Silva, who’d become an attorney and then president of St. Francis Winery, and future lawyer Scott Palmer.

Before President Donald Trump named O’Brien the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, he practiced law and served as an Army Reserve major. He went through an ascending succession of national posts — including U.S. representative to the United Nations General Assembly.

Says friend and ex-classmate Palmer, “I think that all of us in the CN/UHS (Cardinal Newman/Ursuline High School) Class of 1984 knew that Robert was going places.”

Bring them all home, Mr. O’Brien.

THESE TWO BIRDS: The PD’s Cloverdale-area Towns correspondent, Mary Jo Winter, wrote in mid-July about a disabled Army veteran who struggled with the death of the macaw he’d adored for 29 years.

In the story, Tony Marcello told of how the loss of Tia sent him in search of another parrot that he might adopt. He found one, in Florida, but to purchase and ship the bird to California would cost more than $4,000.

Well, the story reached John Lloyd, who dedicates his life to the rescued large, gorgeous, long-living birds that fill his rented Santa Rosa home.

A new arrival was Baili, a blue and gold macaw whose owner gave her up because he couldn’t give her the time and attention she needs. Baili is adoring and adorable.

“She loves everybody,” John said. Through Mary Jo Winter, John reached out to Tony and asked if he’d like to adopt Baili.

The two of them met Friday. They’re like a pair of lovebirds.

“I’m speechless and humbled,” Tony said as Baili acquainted herself with his apartment. Tony said folks can expect to see them out and about in Cloverdale quite soon.

ANOTHER BIG DAY nears for Vinnie Schenone, the Rohnert Park lad who accepts the lifestyle limitations imposed by a congenital heart condition, and who was surprised days ago by a puppy from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Within Vinnie’s extended family is Joaquin Bernal, one of two teachers who commenced chest compressions when Vinnie’s heart stopped at Evergreen Elementary in 2015.

Vinnie pulled through and became especially close to Bernal and to Evergreen fourth-grade teacher Erin Scull, who assisted Bernal with the rescue.

Later, Bernal became Vinnie’s godfather.

Next weekend, Bernal will marry the woman of his dreams, Tenisha Proctor, in Santa Rosa. Of course, Vinnie and his family will be there.

And Vinnie won’t be simply a guest. Teacher/lifesaver Bernal is over the moon that Vinnie agreed to be his best man.

WHENCE IT FLOWS: At the fabulous Monte Rio Variety Show last Thursday, emcee Peter Sagal suggested that anybody living along Sonoma County’s main river should have an easy time attracting political favors and dollars.

“All you have to do,” instructed Sagal, host of NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” news-quiz show, “is call the White House and tell them it’s the Russian River.”

Chris Smith is at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

