Nevada firefighters helping to battle the deadly Carr fire in Shasta County came face to face with what they called "extreme fire behavior" as fire whirled across the roadway in the form of a "firenado."
In a YouTube video shared by the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District on Thursday, a strike team from Nevada County is seen racing through embers as flames danced past them.
A firenado, also known as a fire whirl, is a whirlwind brought on by fire made up of flame or ash.
The five-day-old fire has killed two firefighters and forced almost 40,000 from their homes in Redding and surrounding communities.
See the video here: