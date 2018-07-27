(1 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Dresden, Germany, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
(2 of ) The moon is framed by Vittorio Emanuele II equestrian monument at the Duomo square, during a complete lunar eclipse, in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
(3 of ) Clouds obscure the view for people gathered to see the 'blood moon', the longest total eclipse of the moon this century, on Primrose Hill in London, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(4 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse in Bernkastel-Kues, Germany, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)
(5 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, behind the Saentis in Luzern, Switzerland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Christian Merz/Keystone via AP)
(6 of ) People line up to watch the lunar eclipse through a telescope at the Children's Civilization and Creativity Center in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
(7 of ) Lightning flashes as clouds obscure a view of the blood moon and lunar eclipse, in Hull, England, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
(8 of ) The moon is partly covered during a lunar eclipse in Giv'atayim, Israel, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(9 of ) The moon turns red during a lunar eclipse in Giv'atayim, Israel, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(10 of ) The lunar eclipse is shown on a screen at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
(11 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)
(12 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, behind the Saentis in Luzern, Switzerland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Christian Merz/Keystone via AP)
(13 of ) A blood moon is seem with Mars on the bottom right (white dot), in Nairobi, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)
(14 of ) Cloud begins to obscure the moon over Sydney during a lunar eclipse Saturday, July 28, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
(15 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse in Bernkastel-Kues, Germany, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)
(16 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse in Giv'atayim, Israel, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(17 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse in Giv'atayim, Israel, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(18 of ) A full moon rises next to the Colosseum during a complete lunar eclipse, in Rome, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
(19 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)
(20 of ) The moon is framed by the Colosseum during a complete lunar eclipse, in Rome, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
(21 of ) The moon rises past the Colosseum during a complete lunar eclipse, in Rome, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
(22 of ) The moon is framed by the Colosseum during a complete lunar eclipse, in Rome, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
(23 of ) The moon is framed by the Colosseum during a complete lunar eclipse, in Rome, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
(24 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)
(25 of ) Full moon rises over the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 65 kilometers (40miles) south of Athens, Friday, July 27, 2018. The complete lunar eclipse Friday when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly to cast Earth's shadow on the moon, will be the longest this century. It's called a "blood moon" because it turns a deep red and will be visible at different times around the world. Additionally, Mars and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
(26 of ) A full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 65 kilometers (40miles) south of Athens, Friday, July 27, 2018. The complete lunar eclipse Friday when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly to cast Earth's shadow on the moon, will be the longest this century. It's called a "blood moon" because it turns a deep red and will be visible at different times around the world. Additionally, Mars and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
(27 of ) People watch the lunar eclipse at the Children's Civilization and Creativity Center in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
(28 of ) A blood moon rises over Cairo, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
(29 of ) People take pictures for the lunar eclipse through a telescope at the Children's Civilization and Creativity Center in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
(30 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)
(31 of ) People watch the lunar eclipse at the Children's Civilization and Creativity Center in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
(32 of ) Full moon rises over the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 65 kilometers (40miles) south of Athens, Friday, July 27, 2018. The complete lunar eclipse Friday when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly to cast Earth's shadow on the moon, will be the longest this century. It's called a "blood moon" because it turns a deep red and will be visible at different times around the world. Additionally, Mars and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
(33 of ) A full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 65 kilometers (40miles) south of Athens, Friday, July 27, 2018. The complete lunar eclipse Friday when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly to cast Earth's shadow on the moon, will be the longest this century. It's called a "blood moon" because it turns a deep red and will be visible at different times around the world. Additionally, Mars and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)