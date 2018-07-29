Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon

Thousands of triathletes had to strip off their wet suits and sprint away on their bikes without touching the water Saturday after Ironman Santa Rosa 70.3 organizers were forced to scrap the swimming leg of the race because of poor visibility created by fog blanketing Lake Sonoma.

The 1.2-mile swim was set to begin at 6:30 a.m. when visibility was less than 10 meters at lake level, said Dave Reid, race director for the event. Ironman officials typically want a minimum of 200 meters of visibility for the swim portion of the event.

After waiting for 30 minutes, Reid canceled the swimming portion when the fog didn’t clear. Instead, what was now a duathlon for 2,600 competitors began with a 56-mile bike ride, with racers leaving at staggered times to space out traffic on the road

“For the safety for both our water personnel and our athletes, we needed to make the call to change to a time-trial bike start,” Reid said. Participants were alerted Friday afternoon that there was a chance the swim event could be canceled as a result of weather conditions.

The finishing leg, a 13.1-mile run through Santa Rosa that finished at Old Courthouse Square, capped off the day.

Top finishers in the event said they were able to adjust. Two Aussies were the top finishers on the day. Sam Appelton, 28, won the men’s competition for the third time with a time of 3:17:35. Mirinda Carfrae, 37, won the women’s competition with a time of 3:42:42.

“You kind of have a mental shift,” said Appleton, a strong swimmer and cyclist. “You have to focus on the task at hand. You can only control what you can control.”

With the staggered start, the bike leg functioned more like a time- trial event as riders raced through the Alexander Valley and Russian River Valley.

“You are kind of by yourself all day. You don’t have any group or pack dynamics,” said Appleton, who passed the eventual second-place finisher, Jackson Laundry, on the bike at about the 20-mile mark. Laundry, 25, of Canada, said he kept pace with Appleton for about 5 minutes before realizing “it wasn’t going to be smart for me to do that.” Appleton’s previous wins came last year and in 2015, when the race was under the Vineman banner.

Carfrae’s win was remarkable given that she gave birth to her daughter, Isabelle, last August. She took a year off and competed in her first race about four months ago.

She took the lead in the run on Saturday when she caught second-place finisher Heather Wurtele of Canada at about the 8-mile mark.

“I feel like I’m stronger than ever. Mentally, I think I have a better game than maybe I had before Izzy,” Carfrae said. “I’m just excited to be back out racing. Before, you kind of take it for granted.”

Her husband, Timothy O’Donnell, finished fourth in the men’s field. And what about Izzy? The Boulder, Colorado couple enlisted a nanny who accompanies them to events.

One racer who had his own cheering section throughout the course was Tim Barrett, a Santa Rosa police officer.

“It’s always fun for me because all my buddies are out doing traffic control. They all high five ... They keep track over the radio,” Barrett said after finishing in 3:51:47, placing him 52nd overall.