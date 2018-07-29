Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon

s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Ironman Santa Rosa 70.3 scrubs the swim amid thick fog at Lake Sonoma

BILL SWINDELL

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 28, 2018, 5:49PM

| Updated 11 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Thousands of triathletes had to strip off their wet suits and sprint away on their bikes without touching the water Saturday after Ironman Santa Rosa 70.3 organizers were forced to scrap the swimming leg of the race because of poor visibility created by fog blanketing Lake Sonoma.

The 1.2-mile swim was set to begin at 6:30 a.m. when visibility was less than 10 meters at lake level, said Dave Reid, race director for the event. Ironman officials typically want a minimum of 200 meters of visibility for the swim portion of the event.

After waiting for 30 minutes, Reid canceled the swimming portion when the fog didn’t clear. Instead, what was now a duathlon for 2,600 competitors began with a 56-mile bike ride, with racers leaving at staggered times to space out traffic on the road

“For the safety for both our water personnel and our athletes, we needed to make the call to change to a time-trial bike start,” Reid said. Participants were alerted Friday afternoon that there was a chance the swim event could be canceled as a result of weather conditions.

The finishing leg, a 13.1-mile run through Santa Rosa that finished at Old Courthouse Square, capped off the day.

Top finishers in the event said they were able to adjust. Two Aussies were the top finishers on the day. Sam Appelton, 28, won the men’s competition for the third time with a time of 3:17:35. Mirinda Carfrae, 37, won the women’s competition with a time of 3:42:42.

“You kind of have a mental shift,” said Appleton, a strong swimmer and cyclist. “You have to focus on the task at hand. You can only control what you can control.”

With the staggered start, the bike leg functioned more like a time- trial event as riders raced through the Alexander Valley and Russian River Valley.

“You are kind of by yourself all day. You don’t have any group or pack dynamics,” said Appleton, who passed the eventual second-place finisher, Jackson Laundry, on the bike at about the 20-mile mark. Laundry, 25, of Canada, said he kept pace with Appleton for about 5 minutes before realizing “it wasn’t going to be smart for me to do that.” Appleton’s previous wins came last year and in 2015, when the race was under the Vineman banner.

Carfrae’s win was remarkable given that she gave birth to her daughter, Isabelle, last August. She took a year off and competed in her first race about four months ago.

She took the lead in the run on Saturday when she caught second-place finisher Heather Wurtele of Canada at about the 8-mile mark.

“I feel like I’m stronger than ever. Mentally, I think I have a better game than maybe I had before Izzy,” Carfrae said. “I’m just excited to be back out racing. Before, you kind of take it for granted.”

Her husband, Timothy O’Donnell, finished fourth in the men’s field. And what about Izzy? The Boulder, Colorado couple enlisted a nanny who accompanies them to events.

One racer who had his own cheering section throughout the course was Tim Barrett, a Santa Rosa police officer.

“It’s always fun for me because all my buddies are out doing traffic control. They all high five ... They keep track over the radio,” Barrett said after finishing in 3:51:47, placing him 52nd overall.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes push east; outskirts of Lakeport under evacuation
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires near Ukiah and Hopland in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire
Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes push east; outskirts of Lakeport under evacuation
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires near Ukiah and Hopland in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
Where to go glamping in Wine Country
Show Comment