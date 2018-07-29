Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon

(1 of ) Abby Watkins, 12, of Carmel, Indiana tests the water temperature of Lake Sonoma hoping to watch her father Ben Watkins begin the race in the lake, but heavy fog caused the cancellation of the swim portion of the race at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday. July 28, 2018.
(2 of ) Pro Women's Division first place winner Mirinda Carfrae proudly raises the finish line banner after completing Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Pro Men's Division first place winner Sam Appleton raises the finish line banner proudly after completing Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) With the swim portion of the race cancelled due to heavy fog the bike portion starts the Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(5 of ) A cyclist heads over Lake Sonoma during beginning stage of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(6 of ) Ian Ellis from Southern California putting on anti-chaffing cream before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(7 of ) Will Powley of Cambridge, Massachusetts in soupy fog putting on his wetsuit during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday morning. The swim portion of the race was cancelled due to fog. July 28, 2018.
(8 of ) Ava Greib, left, and Maddie Grieb, both 14, waiting on the bridge that runs over Lake Sonoma hoping to get a glimpse of their father Mark Grieb during the bike portion of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(9 of ) Cyclists head down Willowside Road in Santa Rosa during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(10 of ) A cyclist speeds by vineyards on Willowside Road in Santa Rosa during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(11 of ) "We just live down the road," said Jim Powlitz, 64, cheering on racers heading off Guerneville Road onto Willowside Road during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa, Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(12 of ) A cyclist heads down Willowside Road in Santa Rosa during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(13 of ) A few athletes rest while waiting for the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(14 of ) Marty Brewington, of Aptos, California, left, having her gear shifter checked out before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(15 of ) Chris Wegner of Santa Clarita, California whose in the past has participated in at least 50 half ironman races getting his number written on his arms before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(16 of ) Cyclists head over Rockpile Road Bridge over Lake Sonoma after the swimming portion of the race was cancelled due to fog during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(17 of ) Cyclists head over Rockpile Road Bridge over Lake Sonoma after the swimming portion of the race was cancelled due to fog during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(18 of ) Spectators and participants during the start of the cycling stage at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(19 of ) Knox Herman, 5, of Denver Colorado ringing his bell for the cyclists during the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(20 of ) Spectators and participants during the start of the cycling stage at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(21 of ) Pro athlete Alycia Hill moments before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(22 of ) Crowds cheer the start of the cycling stage during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(23 of ) Pro athlete Kyra Wiens moments before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(24 of ) Pro athlete Jennifer Spieldenner moments before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(25 of ) Pro athletes at the start of the cycling stage during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(26 of ) Pro athlete Max Biessmann during the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(27 of ) Deanna Morris, center, with Kelli Rantz, left, during the playing of the national anthem before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(28 of ) Participants and spectators make their way towards the start of the cycling stage after the swimming portion of the race was cancelled due to heavy fog at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(29 of ) John Fontillas with his 11-month-old daughter Lucky Fontillas moments after officials cancelled the swimming portion due to heavy fog at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday. "It was a 13-hour flight to get here," said Fontillas who was not deterred by the change. July 28, 2018.
(30 of ) Participants before sunrise preparing for Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(31 of ) Julianna Lamb before sunrise pouring electrolyte-enhanced water into her bicycle water containers in preparation for Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(32 of ) Pro Men's Division first place finisher Sam Appleton high fives spectators as he nears the finish line of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Top three Pro Men's Division finishers, from left, Jackson Laundry (second), Sam Appleton (first) and Tyler Butterfield (third), shower each other with sparkling wine after completing Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Pro Women's Division first place winner Mirinda Carfrae greets her 11-month-old daughter Isabelle after completing Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Pro Women's Division first place finisher Mirinda Carfrae high fives spectators as she nears the finish line of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Dennis Woodside of Atherton pushes his bicycle through theduring Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Brittany Higgins of Clearwater cycles in to transition to the running stage of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Austin Mitchell of Boulder, Colorado checks his time as he jogs into the transition point for the running stage of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Craig Taylor of Santa Monica jogs his bicycle through the transition point before the running stage of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Triathlete Daniel Bastian, center, watches the sunrise as he and other competitors approach the starting line for their 2.4-mile swim at the beginning of Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(41 of ) Triathletes warm up in the water before the start of Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) Triathletes begin Ironman Santa Rosa with a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Sonoma near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(43 of ) Mist rises from the water as triathletes embark on their 2.4-mile swim to start Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(44 of ) Water safety volunteer Tom Rennie of Windsor floats on his paddleboard as dawn breaks before the start of Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(45 of ) Triathlete Benjamin Sanderson, right, of Temple City, California, greets his father Abe, brother Dusty, and mother Lori, left, before he enters the water during Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(46 of ) Triathlete Karen Aydelott, who competes in the 70-74 age group and is a right-leg amputee, is helped into the water by handlers Shelly Howe, in pink, of Santa Rosa and Courtney Winterbauer of San Francisco during Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(47 of ) Jordan Sandberg, center, and other triathletes prepare to enter Lake Sonoma for the 2.4-mile swim during Ironman Santa Rosa in Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(48 of ) Triathletes enter the water for a 2.4-mile swim at the start of Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(49 of ) Triathletes swim through the mist on the 2.4-mile course during Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(50 of ) Triathletes swim through the mist of Lake Sonoma as the sun rises during Ironman Santa Rosa, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(51 of ) Triathletes swim through the mist of Lake Sonoma as the sun rises during Ironman Santa Rosa, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(52 of ) Triathlete Alberto Hermoso Diaz during the Ironman Santa Rosa swim to bike transition at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(53 of ) Triathlete Gregg Horowitz slips into his cycling shoes as he transitions from the 2.4-mile swim to the 112-mile bike course during Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(54 of ) Triathlete Steven Kohler extracts his bike the Ironman Santa Rosa swim to cycle transition at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(55 of ) Triathlete Chealsea Tiner fastens her helmet before embarking on the 112-mile cycle stage during Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(56 of ) Triathletes transition from the 2.4-mile swim to the 112-mile cycle course during Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(57 of ) Triathlete Lisa Fleisher pulls out her bike for the 112-mile ride after completing the 2.4-mile swim during Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(58 of ) Canadian Craig Brown tucks in for a more aerodynamic profile while cycling down Dry Creek Road during Ironman Santa Rosa in Healdsburg, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(59 of ) Triathlete Michael Boscardin rides across the Warm Spring Creek Bridge over Lake Sonoma during Ironman Santa Rosa, near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(60 of ) Ironman Santa Rosa cycling stage on Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(61 of ) Triathlete Tory Silvestrin takes a drink while racing down Dry Creek Road during Ironman Santa Rosa in Healdsburg, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(62 of ) Noelle Hernandez, left, of Boulder, Colorado and her parents-in-law Terri and Bob Hernandez of Warren, Ohio ring cow bells and cheer for triathlete Preston Hernandez along Dry Creek Road during Ironman Santa Rosa in Healdsburg, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(63 of ) Triathlete Nicholas Noone, left, hands his bike off to volunteers as he reaches the bike to run transition ahead of the rest of the field during Ironman Santa Rosa in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(64 of ) Motorists pass a group of triathletes on Dry Creek Road during Ironman Santa Rosa in Healdsburg, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(65 of ) Ironman Santa Rosa in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(66 of ) Ironman Santa Rosa in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(67 of ) Nick Noone, left, reaches out to his father and girlfriend as he leads the field of triathletes in the transition to the marathon stage of Ironman Santa Rosa in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(68 of ) Nicholas Noone races the finish line down 4th St. to win the Ironman Santa Rosa after completing the course in 8:53:43. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(69 of ) Nicholas Noone crosses the finish line to win the Ironman Santa Rosa after completing the course in 8:53. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(70 of ) Ironman first place male finisher Nicholas Noone kisses his girlfriend, Bryn Morales of Santa Rosa, after completing the course in 8:53. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(71 of ) Ironman first place male finisher Nicholas Noone hugs his girlfriend, Bryn Morales of Santa Rosa, after completing the course in 8:53. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(72 of ) Chelsea Tiner of Dallas, TX crosses the finish line to win the womens division of the Ironman Santa Rosa triathlon on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(73 of ) Chelsea Tiner of Dallas, TX high fives fans and friends before crossing the finish line to win the women's division of the Ironman Santa Rosa triathlon on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(74 of ) Chelsea Tiner of Dallas, TX crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the Ironman Santa Rosa triathlon on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(75 of ) Chelsea Tiner of Dallas, TX is helped by medical personnel after winning the women's division of the Ironman Santa Rosa triathlon on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(76 of ) Ironman Santa Rosa in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(77 of ) Triathlete Dusty Nabor of Westlake Village, California grabs his bag of run gear after transitioning from the 112-mile bike ride during Ironman Santa Rosa in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)