Two Mendocino County wildfires grew overnight as firefighters attempted to make inroads on the blazes, including the larger fire that has triggered a mandatory evacuation for Hopland-area residents.

The larger of the two, the River fire, increased from 4,000 acres to 6,000 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. It has destroyed one residence and one outbuilding and stands at 2 percent containment.

Authorities on Friday declared a mandatory evacuation area around a region that borders from the 8000 block of Old River Road south to Highway 175 and all the way east to the Lake County line. The area is home to many vineyards that are preparing for grape harvest, including Fetzer Vineyards. It also is threatening 300 structures, including the UC Berkeley Hopland Research and Extension Center and the Hopland Rancheria and the tribe’s Sho-Ka-Wah Casino off Highway 175.

“It’s extreme fire behavior,” said Cal Fire spokeswoman Tricia Austin of the River fire. She added that area is difficult to fight fires because of its rugged and steep terrain that is topped with tall grass and oak woodland.

More than 120 fire personnel are working on the blaze. Cal Fire noted in a statement that “high temperatures and aggressive fire behavior are hindering firefighting efforts.”

The other blaze, the Ranch fire, grew from 1,000 acres to 3,500 acres as of Saturday morning. It is located off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah. It has 2 percent containment. Highway 20 remains open and only evacuation advisories are in effect for the Ranch fire.

Seven firefighters have been injured battling the blazes, Cal Fire said.

