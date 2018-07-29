Californian students, including many turned away by public universities in their own state, are flocking to four-year state and private universities in neighboring Arizona.

Four of the top five schools where California freshmen go out of state are in Arizona, according to 2016 data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University enrolled more than 1,000 freshmen from California this year, the Arizona Republic reported.