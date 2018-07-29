More than 4,500 structures were threatened Sunday morning by two wildfires burning in Mendocino and Lake counties after they grew to a combined 24,000-plus acres overnight.

The eastward push of the Ranch fire prompted authorities to expand mandatory evacuations further into Lake County at 8 a.m. Sunday, covering Blue Lakes, Bachelor Valley, Witter Springs and North Scotts Valley Road from the 7000 block to State Highway 20. The city of Lakeport’s roughly 5,000 residents were kept on evacuation notice, suggesting they voluntarily leave their homes as a precaution.

The River fire, burning 6 miles north of Hopland, grew at a slower pace — now at about 11,000 acres. But the Ranch fire to the north, located 8 miles from Ukiah, more than doubled in size to over 13,000 acres. The combined incident, which is being called the Mendocino Complex fire, remains at 10 percent containment.

“It’s burning in areas that are unaccessible, so the fire is still uncontrolled in a lot of those areas,” Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said in a Sunday morning Facebook update. “It laid down as expected, but the fire is still continuing to burn.”

The fires knocked out power in Ukiah just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Pacific Gas & Electric worked into the early morning to get it restored about four hours later.

Fire crews worked throughout the night to bolster containment lines, but hot, dry and windy conditions continued to pose a major challenge. A shortage of available ground and air resources — already assigned to other active fires elsewhere in the state — were slowing suppression efforts, according to a morning Cal Fire incident news release.

Still, 820 firefighters were working the two fires on the Mendocino-Lake county line. Among them were 56 fire engines, 22 ground tankers, 27 hand crews, 22 bulldozers and six helicopters. A number of air tankers were making runs on the blaze as weather and smoke conditions allowed.

The two fires are expected to be fully contained by Aug. 5, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story, check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or at kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.