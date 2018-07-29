Mandatory evacuations remained in place Sunday afternoon for a densely populated rural subdivision in eastern Napa County one day after a 150-acre wildfire broke out on the south shore of Lake Berryessa.

Firefighters made significant gains overnight on the Steele fire, reaching 60 percent containment early Sunday, but evacuation orders remained in effect for Berryessa Highlands, an unincorporated community of about 200 homes on the lake’s south shore. An evacuation center was established at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2590 1st St. in the city of Napa.

The fire destroyed at least eight structures and damaged four, Cal Fire said.

A resident reported the fire just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday off Steele Canyon Road, said Cal Fire Division Chief Mike Wilson. The roadway was closed at Capell Valley Road, but has since been reopened while fire crews remain in the area for additional suppression efforts.

The terrain is steep with homes built along the ridgeline and there is “one way in and one way out,” Wilson said.

Cal Fire quickly deployed four air tankers and two helicopters to help ground crews battle the flames, Wilson said. By 7 p.m., there were 20 engines, eight hand crews and two bulldozers battling the fire.

“We basically have the same strategy for every fire: Heavy ground and air resources just to give it the most aggressive attack possible — and this was no different,” Wilson said. “They added a lot of resources early on because it’s so heavily populated.”

There are no reports of injuries on the fire.

