The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.
If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.
This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.
A 55-year-old woman died Sunday night while trying to run across Highway 101 in Cloverdale, according to the CHP.
The woman was crossing southbound lanes near the Cloverdale exit when she was struck by a car moving at about 70 mph.
The collision occurred about 11:31 p.m.
Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.