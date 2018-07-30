A 55-year-old woman died Sunday night while trying to run across Highway 101 in Cloverdale, according to the CHP.

The woman was crossing southbound lanes near the Cloverdale exit when she was struck by a car moving at about 70 mph.

The collision occurred about 11:31 p.m.

