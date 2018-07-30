Firefighters continued their gains on the Napa County’s Steele fire during the night, now reporting 75 percent containment as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The fire had threatened a densely populated rural subdivision on the south shore of Lake Berryessa and burned eight buildings, damaging four more, but no new losses were reported overnight. Also, fire officials dropped their estimated size of the fire — 150 acres — to 135 acres.
The firefighting force Monday didn’t change from Sunday, with 185 people on the fire with 20 engines, two helicopters, two dozers and two water tenders.
Officials expected to open roads in Berryessa Highlands about 2 p.m. But Headlands Drive will be closed at West Ridge drive South including Woodhaven Court. Evacuation orders for much of Berryessa Highlands were lifted Sunday night.
