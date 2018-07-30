s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Zimbabwe polls close, counting begins in pivotal election

CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA AND FARAI MUTSAKA
ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 30, 2018, 10:59AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Polling stations in Zimbabwe closed on Monday after the country's first election without former leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot, and election officers prepared to start counting.

Zimbabwe's electoral commission has said it will announce final results within five days.

Earlier, the main opposition leader in this southern African nation said reports of voting delays were a "deliberate attempt" to undermine his supporters. The allegations by Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change party, intensified concerns about management of the election and the prospect of a dispute over its outcome.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president, has promised a credible vote that he hopes will bring international legitimacy and investment. A seriously flawed process could signal more stagnation. Mugabe, 94, ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until his resignation in November, and many people are anxious for change.

Chamisa is concerned about delays at polling stations in urban areas, where support for the opposition has traditionally been strong while the ruling ZANU-PF party has dominated many rural areas in past elections marred by violence and irregularities.

"There seems to be a deliberate attempt to suppress and frustrate" urban voters through "unnecessary delays," Chamisa said on Twitter. He acknowledged that there was a "good turnout."

After the 7 p.m. closure of one polling station, the presiding officer asked party polling agents to inspect voting booths to ensure there were no ballot papers. Then the polling agents inspected the ballot boxes, noting serial numbers on the locks.

Twelve hours earlier, long lines had formed outside many polling stations in Harare, the capital, and elsewhere. Anyone in line as of the 7 p.m. closing time could still vote, though opposition parties were concerned that their supporters could drift away if forced to wait for hours, in the open and without food or drink.

Some observers welcome Zimbabwe's freer political environment but cite worries about bias in state media, a lack of transparency in ballot printing and reports of intimidation by pro-government traditional leaders who are supposed to stay neutral.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, accused of engineering flawed election wins for Mugabe in the past, has said this vote will be free and fair.

"We need peace and we need everyone to be comfortable to go out and exercise their right to vote without fear," said Priscilla Chigumba, a judge who chairs the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. She said she was confident that voting at most of the country's nearly 11,000 polling stations would be completed by the closing time.

About 5.5 million people were registered to vote in an election viewed by many as an opportunity to move beyond decades of political and economic paralysis.

A record of more than 20 presidential candidates and nearly 130 political parties were participating. If no presidential candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held Sept. 8.

"I want to do this and get on with my business. I am not leaving anything to chance. This is my future," said Emerina Akenda, a first-time voter.

The two main contenders are 75-year-old Mnangagwa, who took over after Mugabe stepped down under military and ruling party pressure last year, and 40-year-old Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who became head of the main opposition party a few months ago after the death of its leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

After voting, Mnangagwa said the election was peaceful and that he is committed to a Zimbabwe in which people have the "freedom to express their views, negative or positive."

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Mendocino Complex fires force 10,000 to flee
Crews battling Mendocino Complex fires 'with everything they had'
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time

Piercing whistles and cheers greeted Chamisa as he voted outside Harare. He said he hoped voting in rural areas, where most of Zimbabwe's voters are and where the ruling party usually holds sway, will be fair.

Despite Mugabe's troubled legacy, dozens of cheering Zimbabweans gathered outside the polling station in the capital where he voted. Struggling to walk, Mugabe raised his fist to acknowledge them. He made his way into the polling center and had his finger inked, and was assisted by his wife into the booth.

Mugabe on Sunday said Chamisa was the only viable candidate and rejected Mnangagwa and the ruling party, saying: "I cannot vote for those who have tormented me."

Chigumba, the electoral commission chief, said police have been informed about two presidential candidates who might have violated the law by campaigning after the cutoff time. She didn't name them, but they are likely to be Chamisa and Mnangagwa, both of whom issued public statements on Sunday.

Even though it was a public holiday, some government offices were open so that those who had lost identity cards could get replacements and then cast their ballots.

Inside polling stations, voters were given three ballot papers: one for their presidential pick, another for member of parliament and a third for local councilor. Polling officers helped voters put each ballot paper in the right box.

"We need change because we have suffered a lot here," said 65-year-old Mable Mafaro while voting in Harare. "We have suffered a lot. That's all."

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Crews battling Mendocino Complex fires 'with everything they had'
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Mendocino Complex fires force 10,000 to flee
Woman struck, killed after stepping into Hwy. 101 traffic
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Redding's Carr fire created its own weather system
Aryan Brotherhood gang leader from Windsor dies in prison
Show Comment