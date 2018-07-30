s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Redding's Carr fire created its own weather system

BETTINA BOXALL
LOS ANGELES TIMES | July 30, 2018, 11:11AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

The tower of billowing cumulus clouds and smoke rising above Northern California’s Carr fire said it all. The flames jumping around Redding’s western edge had created their own micro weather system, tossing fire brands helter-skelter across the baking landscape.

California’s big, destructive wildfires tend to come in two varieties: wind-driven, such as last year’s deadly Santa Rosa conflagration and December’s Thomas fire in Southern California. And what is known as plume-dominated, when a fire’s plume of smoke and ash is big and hot enough to exert control.

Wind gusts were a factor in the Carr, which has destroyed more than 650 residences in Redding and the surrounding communities, sent panicked homeowners fleeing in the middle of the night and caused the deaths of at least six people. But fire experts say the explosive growth of the Carr was more a function of extreme heat and dried-out fuels that stoked flames intense enough to generate their own weather.

“This is not what I would call a wind-driven fire,” said U.S. Forest Service meteorologist Tom Rolinski. “It’s more of a plume-dominated fire. It creates a lot of erratic fire behavior.”

The quickly moving blaze jumped the Sacramento River and raced in different directions, creating fire whirls and making it impossible to control. “It was moving all over the place,” said Mike Mohler, deputy communications director for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Redding is a city of 90,000 people hugging the Sacramento River on one side and a landscape of oak trees, grasslands and chaparral. Cal Fire officials said the burned homes were outside of town and on the city’s edge — an interface of flammable wildlands and buildings that over the years have been the scene of the state’s deadliest fires.

As is often the case when flames encroach on developed neighborhoods, photos from the Carr fire showed houses in smoldering ruins while nearby trees appeared untouched by flames — evidence that flying embers set the buildings on fire rather than an advancing wall of flames.

While fierce winds that have driven many of the state’s biggest blazes — such as Santa Barbara’s sundowners and Northern California’s diablos — were not a key factor in Redding, other ingredients that fuel big fires were abundant.

Always brutally hot in the summer, the area was hit by record-breaking temperatures this week. Thursday it was 113 degrees.

“The summertime temperatures have been really extreme,” said Dave Sapsis, a state wildfire specialist.

The heat not only sucks the moisture out of live plants, it also further dries out dead limbs and brush. And the combination of the state’s punishing five-year drought, followed by record Northern California rains in 2017, left plenty of fuel. An ignition and the right weather conditions are all that is needed to send flames racing over the hills and up canyons.

Summer in California is wildfire season, but Sapsis said the level of fire activity so far this month, especially in Northern California, is more typical of late August. “The entire northern part of the state has been besieged by fire for about a month now,” he said.

It’s difficult to gauge the effect of climate change on wildfires, as the reasons for more blazes include more human-caused ignitions, a history of fire suppression in the Sierra Nevada and development’s push into formerly empty wildlands.

But scientists say warmer temperatures are a factor in the growth of wildfires in the West.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Mendocino Complex fires force 10,000 to flee
Crews battling Mendocino Complex fires 'with everything they had'
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time

“I think the warmer temperatures are making them more extreme,” said UC Merced professor Anthony Westerling.

Pyrocumulus clouds — such as the one towering above the Carr blaze Thursday — form when the atmosphere above a fire plume is unstable, usually in the heat of the afternoon.

The collapse of the clouds as temperatures drop at night creates downdrafts that can create dangerous conditions on the ground.

Related Stories
6 dead, 650 homes destroyed as Carr fire slows down
Video captures Carr fire 'firenado'

“The fire goes in all different directions” Rolinski said, though he did not know if that was the case with the Redding blaze.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Crews battling Mendocino Complex fires 'with everything they had'
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Mendocino Complex fires force 10,000 to flee
Woman struck, killed after stepping into Hwy. 101 traffic
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Redding's Carr fire created its own weather system
Aryan Brotherhood gang leader from Windsor dies in prison
Show Comment