(1 of ) Gia Bettinelli, 11, center, Silvia Olvera, 13, left, and Hannah Berkheimer, 13, work to build a hockey arcade game during the Girls Tinker Academy in the makerspace on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park on Monday, July 30, 2018. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Cosette Waterman, 13, right, talks with Hailey Stinson, 12, as they work to make a pinball game during the Girls Tinker Academy in the makerspace on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park on Monday, July 30, 2018. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Unfinished baskets sit on a table during the Girls Tinker Academy in the makerspace on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park on Monday, July 30, 2018. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)