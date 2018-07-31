A judge ruled Monday there is sufficient evidence to try a Santa Rosa man for felony manslaughter in a fatal stabbing at a Sonoma State University dorm room.
Tyler Bratton, 20, stabbed to death Steven John Garcia, 26, who was trying to force his way into a dorm room in the Sauvignon Village student housing complex, a witness said.
A freshman student who was in the dorm room during the violent May 13 encounter testified that Bratton was acting in self-defense and protecting her from a pair of intruders, including Garcia. Student Riley O’Rourke said the confrontation stemmed from an earlier argument at a Santa Rosa house party and Bratton, a new friend, had come to the dorm room to help.
Bratton was originally arrested on suspicion of murder, but prosecutors opted to charge him with the lesser crime of felony voluntary manslaughter.
Following a preliminary hearing, Judge Robert LaForge ruled Monday morning that there was enough evidence to hold a trial. Bratton returns to court Aug. 13.
