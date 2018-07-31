A Sonoma County Jail inmate tried to escape from an ambulance taking him to the hospital, but was stopped by paramedics and a sheriff’s deputy following behind, authorities said.
Timothy Schoonover, 30, of Sonoma, attempted to unbuckle his restraints and climb off his gurney while being transported to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital at 8:30 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s officials said.
Paramedics wrestled Schoonover back onto the gurney while the ambulance driver pulled over to the side of the road. A deputy escorting the ambulance then helped to hold Schoonover down while paramedics secured him to the gurney.
Schoonover was examined at Sutter for an undisclosed medical problem and returned to jail. Sheriff’s officials said he was booked on a new charge of attempted escape, which will extend the two-year sentence he is serving for a previous conviction for vandalism and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 31.