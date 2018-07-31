Two new wildland fires top Lake County’s growing list of major blazes in six years that have devoured more than 270,000 acres of terrain and destroyed nearly 2,600 structures.
The latest fires, which started Friday within one hour of each other, make 2018 the most destructive year for fire in Lake County based on acreage lost to flames since a devastating run of deadly fires in 2015.
Most of the fires in Lake County during the last decade have burned in eastern and southeastern sections of the county, where residents have had to evacuate multiple times. This time, residents on the western side of the county who’ve watched as neighbors across Clear Lake have evacuated repeatedly for years are the ones fleeing as fires threaten Upper Lake, Lakeport, Kelseyville and numerous smaller communities.
2018
Ranch fire: 45,076 acres, structures destroyed unknown. It’s burning between Highway 20 and the Mendocino National Forest. It’s also threatening Blue Lakes, Witter Springs, Bachelor Valley, Upper Lake, Lucerne and Nice.
River fire: 23,411 acres, structures destroyed unknown. It’s burning between the Hopland grade and Lakeport, and Monday it pushed south of Highway 175, threatening Kelseyville and other communities.
Pawnee fire: 13,000 acres, 22 structures destroyed in Spring Valley.
2017
Sulphur fire: 2,207 acres, 162 structures destroyed, mostly homes.
2016
Clayton fire: 4,000 acres, 300 homes and business in greater Lower Lake.
2015
Rocky fire: 69,000 acres, 43 homes, 53 outbuildings east of Clear Lake.
Jerusalem fire: 25,000 acres, six homes, 21 outbuildings northeast of Middletown.
Valley fire: 76,000 acres, 1,300 homes, 27 multi-family buildings, 66 businesses and 581 outbuildings. The fire, which stretched from Cobb Mountain to Hidden Valley Lake, killed five people.
2012
Wye-Walker fire: 8,000 acres, two homes east of Clear Lake.
Scotts fire: 4,700 acres, Cow Mountain, five injuries.