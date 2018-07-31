The Mendocino Complex fires have forced some 14,000 people to evacuate their homes in Lake and Mendocino counties, according to Cal Fire. Many residents are uncertain how far the fires will spread, and whether their home will be spared.
Once the threat of fire has ended, the long road to recovery will begin. Here are ways you can help those affected by the wildfires in Lake and Mendocino counties.
Financial donations:
American Red Cross
–Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation)
United Way of Northern California
This list will be updated.