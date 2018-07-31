Firefighters made some gains during the night on two wildfires burning mainly in Lake County, inching up containment lines to 10 percent of the Ranch fire and eight percent of the River fire.

Cal Fire early Tuesday reported some growth in the fires, but not the explosive expansion of previous days. From Monday night to Tuesday morning the fires grew by about 8,000 acres and now, combined, have burned almost 75,000 acres.

More help continued to arrive and the effort Tuesday was at 2015 people. Equipment available remained the same as Sunday night but four more helicopters were due to help Tuesday, raising that aid to 16 helicopters. The firefighters are working with 206 engines, 43 water tenders, 45 dozers and 38 crews of firefighters cutting brush and strengthening containment lines by hand. Air tankers also were expected to help, but those pilots are covering multiple California fires.

A new estimate Tuesday increased the threat to structures, and Cal Fire reported 12,200 were threatened by the fires. But no new buildings were destroyed overnight, leaving those totals at seven homes and three outbuildings lost.

Officials also reported the fire burned actively through the night and threw spot fires into the distance. Tuesday’s weather was expected to continue with high heat and windy conditions and winds were due to increase in the early afternoon — just as they did Monday, prompting the fire to make new runs and further threaten several communities.

No new evacuations were ordered during the night, according to Cal Fire.

Here’s the latest on the fires:

8:05 a.m.

Lake County Supervisor Rob Brown said the River fire actively burned until about 3 a.m. then calmed somewhat, with the main growth south toward The Geysers and west of Highland Springs Reservoir.

The town of Kelseyville, evacuated Monday when the fire began to jump Highway 175, is not currently in the fire’s path, said Brown, and he’d like to see residents be able to return.

“I know they act as a precaution but I think the fire is not at a risk to Kelseyville at this point. We’ve got people who need to get back to their lives as soon as possible,” he said, including pear orchards that need picking this week.

The county supervisor said he’ll be talking to state fire and emergency officials about whether Monday’s evacuation order can be changed.

“We’re going to work on that,” Brown said.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.