As the deadly Carr fire in Shasta County forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, Santa Rosa celebrity chef Guy Fieri road-tripped to Redding to help, doing what he does best — cooking.
Along with fellow chef José Andrés and his charity World Central Kitchen, as well as the Missouri-based nonprofit, Operation BBQ Relief, Fieri worked to feed hundreds of evacuees on Sunday at Shasta College.
According to CNN,, Fieri brought a group of 20 fellow volunteers, including his son, to help him serve hot meals.
"The yummy lunch yesterday of pulled pork, cole slaw and rice was sure to lift the spirits of so many who are under a lot of stress right now," The Salvation Army of Northern California thanked Fieri in a Facebook post on Monday.
Living in Sonoma County, Fieri is no stranger to wildfires and while his own home was spared in October, he helped out then too, serving up his signature barbecue for Tubbs fire victims and first responders.
The nine-day-old Carr fire has burned more than 110,000 acres, destroyed more than 800 homes and killed six people.