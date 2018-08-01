The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman who died after she walked onto Highway 101 and was struck by a car Sunday night as Santa Rosa resident Peggy Hendrix, 55.
The crash happened in Cloverdale at around 11:20 p.m., when Hendrix reportedly stepped into a southbound lane near the highway’s Cloverdale Boulevard South exit, CHP said. She was hit by a BMW traveling at about 70 mph and died from the impact of the collision. The driver and three passengers of the car were not injured, CHP spokesman Jon Sloat said.
Officers shut down southbound lanes of the highway for more than six hours following the crash as they investigated Hendrix’s death. They did not find any cars nearby that may have belonged to the woman, CHP said.
