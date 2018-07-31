As many as 13 people now have been arrested in Lake County fire zones, including a Lucerne man found with bolt cutters, according to the Lake County law authorities.
Lakeport police have reported at least five and Lake County Sheriff’s Officials Tuesday reported 7‑8 arrests, including four men arrested early Tuesday.
The crime is being in a closed emergency area without authorization but some also have been arrested on suspicion they carried burglary tools.
Monday, Lake County sheriff’s officials released names of six men arrested since Sunday. One, William Pimentel, 26, of Lucerne was arrested about 7:10 a.m. Monday in Nice, which is under evacuation orders. Pimentel was dressed in dark clothing and carried a backpack, which held bolt cutters, flashlight and rope, officials said.
Others had been warned multiple times to stay out of the closed zones and were arrested after getting caught back inside.
As many as 60 law enforcement officers, many from outside agencies, are patrolling the evacuation areas to curtail any looting or other criminal activity.