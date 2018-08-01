Nancy and Gary Brier lost their house in Cobb in 2015 during the Valley fire that ravaged Lake County. Last fall they lost their Santa Rosa home to the Tubbs fire.

Now the Brier family anxiously awaits what will happen in Upper Lake where their 1900-era home sits on Main Street, threatened by the Ranch fire

The two houses lost to fire were rentals and so were financial losses more than emotional ones, said Nancy Brier. In both cases, tenants barely escaped approaching flames, one with pets and the other with a cellphone, his car catching fire as he fled the Santa Rosa blaze.

But the house in Upper Lake is their home.

“The Upper Lake house is everything to us,” she said.

Nancy and Gary Brier bought it 12 years ago and restored the crumbling, 110‑year‑old farm house into their family abode, where their teen daughter Lauren was raised and where the front porch offered a comfortable place to watch Upper Lake pass by.

Two years ago they moved to Southern California but have kept it as a part‑time rental and vacation home. It still contains their furniture, books, art and memories.

“It’s a time capsule of our lives,” Nancy Brier said.

The family was headed there for a Lake County vacation last week when the fire started and they were turned back. They now constantly check for the latest online information about their town, neighbors and friends.

When a fire map appeared to show Upper Lake had burned Monday into Tuesday, the terrified couple made calls and learned that hadn’t happened. Fire officials Tuesday afternoon said the blaze still threatened the community but firefighters were holding it to a ridge above town.

“I felt like I was going to throw up,” Nancy Brier said. “We’re hanging on, minute by minute trying to get information.”

