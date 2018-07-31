Northern California authorities say there are seeking help from the public locating six people listed as missing from the Carr Fire in Shasta County.
Redding Police Sgt. Todd Cogle said they have located 14 of 20 people listed as missing from a Tuesday afternoon press release.
He said at least two of the six people have homes that are still standing and at least one is a transient with no address.
The massive blaze, which is about 200 miles north of San Francisco, has destroyed nearly 900 homes and killed two firefighters and four civilians.