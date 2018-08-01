A new fire sparked east of Covelo in Mendocino County just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, resulting in an evacuation order for the surrounding rural area. The Eel fire, burning near Mendocino National Forest, has grown to 650 acres and is threatening 10 structures and a campground.
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for residents along Mendocino Pass Road, from the Eel River Guard Station east to the Mendocino County line, and north from the guard station along County Route M1, also known as Indian Dick Road, for one mile.
Cal Fire spokesperson David Clark said the fire started this afternoon in the Black Butte River Ranch area, but the cause is currently unknown. No structures have yet been damaged or injuries reported in the blaze.
Multiple aircraft and engines responded quickly to the blaze, many of them in the area to fight the Mendocino Complex fire more than 60 miles to the south.
Clark said there Eel fire appears unconnected to the River and Ranch fires in southern Mendocino County.
