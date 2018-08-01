Flames took more structures Tuesday night during an intense firefight near Lakeport while fire to the north pushed deeper into the Mendocino National Forest as the Lake County Ranch and River fires grew by more than 10,000 acres, according to Cal Fire early Wednesday.

Combined, the fires now total more than 92,000 acres, second only in California to the deadly Carr fire in Redding that as of Wednesday had burned about 115,000 acres.

The Ranch fire is now at nearly 60,000 acres with 15 percent containment. It continues to threaten communities in northern Lake County.

Most of the Ranch fire expansion was from the fire’s press deeper into the Mendocino National Forest, a Cal Fire spokesman said Wednesday.

Due to the Ranch fire’s behavior, fire officials early Wednesday issued new advisory evacuation warnings to residents of the Lake Pillsbury basin, Paradise Valley and in the Mendocino National Forest in Lake County.

The River fire, which threatens west Clear Lake communities, is at about 32,000 acres with 38 percent containment.

Late Tuesday afternoon the River fire flared and made a run into Scotts Valley, setting up an intense battle between more than 100 firefighters with helicopter support and an erratic fire that spotted, raced through grass and burned homes and barns. Reports included 100‑foot high flames racing down Cow Mountain into the valley.

The heart of the fight lasted about five hours, starting about 5 p.m. when gusting hot winds — typical for the area — took the fire on a new turn down Cow Mountain.

“The fire came up and over the hill from the northwest of Lakeport and the winds pushed it hard down into Scotts Valley,” said Paul Lowenthal, a Santa Rosa assistant fire marshal working as a fire public information officer.

“Dozens and dozens of engines were pouring in, protecting structures and extinguishing spot fires,” Lowenthal said.

The effort saved dozens of structures but several buildings were lost, including along roads west of Hendricks Road. As darkness fell it was difficult to differentiate between whether a burning building was a home or a barn, he said.

Area orchards helped slow the fire’s spread in some areas as the flames bumped up against the lush agriculture. But in other areas it swept onto ranchettes and began to take some of the structures.

Several roads west of Hendrix Road were impacted. The fire didn’t get into Lakeport but the evacuation order for the town remained in place Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning Cal Fire reported 10 homes have burned in the two fires but loss assessments still are being tallied and that number didn’t include the Scotts Valley firefight.

The two blazes, known together as the Mendocino Complex fires, are in their sixth day. Thousands of people remain evacuated although residents of Kelseyville, Finley and the Big Valley Rancheria were allowed home Tuesday night while the areas remain under an advisory evacuation order for people to be ready to leave if fire conditions change.

