SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines faces outrage from people on social media after a gay couple had to give up seats on a New York City-Los Angeles flight to make room for a straight couple.

The Seattle Times reports the couple accepted an apology Tuesday from the airline, which said there was a seating mistake not reflective of disrespect in Sunday's incident.

David Cooley says he and his traveling companion were in their assigned seats when a gate agent asked his companion to give up his seat and move so another couple could sit together.

Cooley said the two men were also a couple and wanted to sit together, but the agent insisted his companion had to move to coach or get off the plane. The couple took a flight on another airline.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Mendocino Complex fires

Acres burned: 80,000

People evacuated: 14,000

Towns threatened: Lakeport, Upper Lake, Nice, Lucerne, Kelseyville, Blue Lakes

Structures threatened: 12,000

Number of firefighters: 2,700

Structures burned: 7 homes, 3 outbuilding (officials expect these numbers to increase)

Containment: 18 percent

Figures updated 11:30 pm, July 31