(1 of ) Alberto Herrera, 35, of Chicago shows his boarding pass and water-damaged passport a day after surviving the crash of Aeromexico flight 2431 just after takeoff, in Durango, capital of Durango state, Mexico Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Authorities said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed Tuesday. Herrera walked away from the burning wreckage of the plane with minor scratches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Alberto Herrera, 35, of Chicago, describes what it was like to survive the crash of Aeromexico flight 2431 just after takeoff, in Durango, Mexico Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
Alberto Herrera, of Chicago, rides the elevator at the hotel where he is staying a day after surviving the crash of Aeromexico flight 2431 just after takeoff, in Durango, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. His mud-soaked shoes from the flight were still drying after being washed.
Alberto Herrera, of Chicago, poses for a picture at the hotel where he is staying a day after surviving the crash of Aeromexico flight 2431 just after takeoff, in Durango, Mexico Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
(5 of ) In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers attend airline passengers who survived a plane crash, as they walk away from the crash site in a field near the airport in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. An Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames. (Red Cross Durango via AP)
In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers attend airline passengers who survived a plane crash, at the airport baggage area in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
