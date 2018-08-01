Lake County sheriff’s deputies, with help from law enforcement patrolling fire evacuation zones, have arrested at least 16 people since Monday, a sheriff’s official said Wednesday.

The arrests mainly have been of men suspected of failing to heed repeated warnings that they can’t wander the evacuation zones. They’ve been driven out of the evacuation zones and at times taken to a shelter, Lake County sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich said. Patrolling officers are in the towns and neighborhoods around the clock watching for possible looters and keeping the area clear for emergency needs.

Several men have been taken to Ukiah and booked into Mendocino County Jail.

One man arrested Tuesday, Roberto Carlos Torres, 39, of Lakeport was stopped in Lakeport near Winter Avenue. He had two shaved keys in a backpack and a sheriff’s official said such keys are used for unlocking doors.

Torres was arrested on suspicion of having burglary tools and being in the evacuation zone. He was cited for the misdemeanor offenses and removed from the evacuation area, Paulich said.

Gary Neal Mayhood, 59, of Nice was stopped Tuesday afternoon in Nice. He allegedly carried 27 grams of methamphetamine and $940 in cash and was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and transportation, as well as being unauthorized in an evacuation zone. He was booked into jail.

Clifford Allen Shores, 57, of Kelseyville was booked into jail after his arrest Tuesday morning on suspicion of resisting arrest after he allegedly struggled with officers attempting to handcuff him for being in the Kelseyville evacuation zone.

Brandon Harry Young, 33, of Kelseyville was stopped Tuesday after allegedly being seen entering private backyards near Bottle Rock Road and Brower Lane in Kelseyville. He was arrested on suspicion of being in the evacuation zone and was booked into jail.

Monday, deputies arrested Gerald Earl Silva in Upper Lake, suspecting him of prowling, being in the closed zone and on a felony burglary warrant. Officials said he carried rubber gloves and was spotted loitering behind a closed restaurant. He was booked into jail.

William Kenneth Pimentel, 26, of Lucerne was arrested Tuesday on Hammond Avenue in Nice, suspected of carrying burglary tools, and taken to jail.

Lakeport police also have arrested several people inside the city, mainly on suspicion of being inside the evacuation zone.

About 14,000 residents, primarily in Lakeport, Upper Lake, Nice and Lucerne, remain under evacuation orders. A few dozen law enforcement officers from Lake County and the region each day have been helping deputies and Lakeport police patrol the evacuation zones.

Some people cited have been warned at least once to remain at home if they aren’t evacuating.

“Most of those cited live in the evacuation areas but aren’t following orders to stay home. We’ve warned them at least once before action is taken,” Paulich said.

Some have told officers they were trying to see what was happening with the fires, or checking on fuel availability.

“I know everyone wants information but it hampers law enforcement” and the need to keep streets clear, Paulich said.

