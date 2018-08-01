After two outages of movie listings in its app during the past week amid financial woes, movie-going service MoviePass is raising subscription prices.

MoviePass is raising its monthly subscription price from $9.95 to $14.95 within the next 30 days for all current and future monthly subscribers to see one movie a day in the theaters.

But subscribers who paid a flat annual fee will not see a price increase, according to Stephanie Goldman, spokesperson for MoviePass’ parent company Helios and Matheson.

MoviePass announced the price increase and other new measures Tuesday in a statement that said the moves will allow the beleaguered company to start “accelerating the plan for profitability.”

“These changes are meant to protect the longevity of our company and prevent abuse of the service,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. “While no one likes change, these are essential steps to continue providing the most attractive subscription service in the industry. Our community has shown an immense amount of enthusiasm over the past year, and we trust that they will continue to share our vision to reinvigorate the movie industry.”

In addition to the price increase, MoviePass announced it will limit ticket availability of blockbuster films. The company said it has already begun implementing the move. Under the new restriction, MoviePass subscribers will find it harder to buy tickets to see movies such as “Mission Impossible 6: Fallout.”

MoviePass in the announcement said the move is a “strategic move by the company to both limit cash burn and stay loyal to its mission to empower the smaller artistic film communities.”

MoviePass also announced new unspecified measures to reduce abuse of its service and to slash its monthly cash burn by 60 percent.

“Over the past year, we challenged an entrenched industry while maintaining the financially transparent records of a publicly traded company,” said Ted Farnsworth, CEO of Helios and Matheson, MoviePass’ owner. “We believe that the measures we began rolling out last week will immediately reduce cash burn by 60 percent and will continue to generate lower funding needs in the future.”

MoviePass suffered outages on Monday and last Thursday, leading to speculation that the company soon may be folding. On Friday, Helios and Matheson borrowed $6.2 million to keep MoviePass’ operations afloat, according to its SEC filing.