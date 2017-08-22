MADRAS, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport Saturday afternoon in an area where people had gathered to watch the solar eclipse.

Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said Monday that Mark James Rich of Menlo Park, California, died when his 2002 fixed wing, single-engine aircraft crashed into Willow Creek Canyon.

Officials say Rich was in his late 50s.

The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says Rich was killed in the crash about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport.

Authorities had initially said a passenger was also on board but the Statesman Journal reports investigation showed only Rich had been on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.