BERKELEY — Berkeley has denied a permit for a weekend demonstration organized by a President Donald Trump supporter and billed as a rally against Marxism.

Berkeley Deputy City Manager Jovan Grogan tells organizer Amber Cummings in a letter that her permit application was late and incomplete, doesn't include details on how she will ensure safety, and lacks Cumming's proper identification.

Cummings, who identifies herself as a transgender patriot, planned the event on social media and has worn sunglasses or covered her face with a bandanna when speaking about the event.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Berkeley's Civic Center Park on Sunday afternoon.

Cummings didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Demonstrators with varying political viewpoints are planning to be in the San Francisco Bay Area for rallies throughout the weekend.