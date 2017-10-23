The two Wisconsin daredevils who climbed the Golden Gate Bridge and posted their antics on social media have agreed to a plea deal resolving the criminal charges against them, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

As detailed by the paper, Peter Cameron Kurer, 18, and Thomas James Rector, 21, were changed with trespassing and climbing on a toll bridge in the April incident.

The Marin County District Attorney's Office has offered the pair misdemeanor diversion, a program which includes community service, fines and fees. If they complete the program, the charges will be dismissed.

"Both young men cooperated fully with law enforcement and look forward to completing their commitments to the court for their parts in this incident," public defender Monica Rudden who handled the case told the newspaper.

Video of the stunt, which Kurer called "one of the craziest experiences of my life," can be seen here.

The two are still facing a civil lawsuit by the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District alleging trespass, nuisance, unjust enrichment, unfair business practices and unfair competition.