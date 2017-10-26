SAN FRANCISCO — A new San Francisco ordinance makes the city the first in the country to require large chain grocery stores to report which antibiotics are used in the raw meat they sell.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the ordinance was signed into law Tuesday after unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors last week.

It will require grocery stores with 25 locations or more, such as Safeway, Target and Trader Joe's, to report antibiotic use by their suppliers to the city Department of the Environment.

The information will not be printed on food labels but will be available to the public on the department's website, the report says.

Representatives from the meat and grocery industries have criticized the move as costly, unnecessary and potentially confusing to consumers.