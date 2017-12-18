(1 of ) FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee listens to questions during a news conference at City Hall in San Francisco. Hundreds of people are expected for a public celebration in San Francisco Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, of the life of Lee, who died suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Lee, 65, was San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor and a former civil rights lawyer who led the city out of recession and into a dazzling economic recovery that has not benefited everyone. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
(2 of ) An American flag is suspended by two San Francisco fire trucks across the street from San Francisco City Hall as the casket containing the body of Mayor Ed Lee lies in repose in the rotunda on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Francisco. Lee died Tuesday. He was San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor and presided over the city as it climbed out of a recession and into a boomtown driven by tech. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
(3 of ) Steve Kawa, former chief of staff to San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, places his hand on the casket containing the body of Lee lying in repose in the San Francisco City Hall rotunda, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Francisco. Lee died early Tuesday, Dec. 12, after collapsing at a grocery store, leaving the city reeling from shock and dealing with the logistics of selecting a new leader. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
(4 of ) Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown speaks during a service celebrating the life of Mayor Ed Lee at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was remembered for his humility, integrity and infectious smile during a public celebration of his life Sunday at City Hall attended by family members, former staff, politicians and residents. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
(5 of ) Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown speaks during a service celebrating the life of Mayor Ed Lee at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was remembered for his humility, integrity and infectious smile during a public celebration of his life Sunday at City Hall attended by family members, former staff, politicians and residents. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
(6 of ) Sen. Kamala Harris, right, greets former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown after a service celebrating the life of Mayor Ed Lee at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was remembered for his humility, integrity and infectious smile during a public celebration of his life Sunday at City Hall attended by family members, former staff, politicians and residents. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)