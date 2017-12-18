s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

San Francisco shop owner admits selling rare-animal coats

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS | December 18, 2017, 4:25PM

SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of a vintage clothing store in San Francisco pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor charges she sold coats and other items made of cheetahs, leopards and other protected species.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that a judge fined Cicely Ann Hansen $3,600 and sentenced her to probation and 500 hours of community service.

California Fish and Wildlife officers raided her store in February after two undercover wardens tried on coats made of ocelot and jaguar. Wardens seized 150 items made from sea turtles, seals, pythons and snow leopards.

Hansen, 68, said she is not a poacher and that the seized clothing was made decades ago, including several items that are more than 100 years old.

"If anything, this is just ignorance of a change in the law and unintentional," she said. "It's not like I'm a poacher. I have no interest in newer pieces. I have no interest in importing fur from China. I don't like the way the animals are killed or treated."

She says the case began with when a disgruntled worker called authorities and that the seized items were taken from her personal collection and weren't meant to be sold. Her store is located in the city's funky Haight Ashbury neighborhood, which is full of off-beat businesses that cater to nostalgia for the 1960s.

She wore a vintage yellow 1960s-era dress, an overcoat and a matching chicken feather hat to court Monday. She said business at her Decades of Fashion store remains brisk.

She pleaded no contest to two charges and prosecutors dropped seven other counts Monday.

"Individuals who traffic in these goods must be held accountable to eliminate a market that contributes to these species' demise," District Attorney George Gascón said after charging Hansen earlier in the year. "There's no second chance once these animals are gone."

California shop owner admits selling rare-animal coats


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The owner of a vintage clothing store in San Francisco pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor charges she sold coats and other items made of cheetahs, leopards and other protected species.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that a judge fined Cicely Ann Hansen $3,600 and sentenced her to probation and 500 hours of community service.

California Fish and Wildlife officers raided her store in February after two undercover wardens tried on coats made of ocelot and jaguar. Wardens seized 150 items made from sea turtles, seals, pythons and snow leopards.

Hansen, 68, said she is not a poacher and that the seized clothing was made decades ago, including several items that are more than 100 years old.

"If anything, this is just ignorance of a change in the law and unintentional," she said. "It's not like I'm a poacher. I have no interest in newer pieces. I have no interest in importing fur from China. I don't like the way the animals are killed or treated."

She says the case began with when a disgruntled worker called authorities and that the seized items were taken from her personal collection and weren't meant to be sold. Her store is located in the city's funky Haight Ashbury neighborhood, which is full of off-beat businesses that cater to nostalgia for the 1960s.

Most Popular Stories
Cameras capture wildlife before, during and after the wildfires
Lake County seniors arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana
Gullixson: Food truck fight creates pointless public relations mess
Santa Rosa man creates holiday forest of Christmas inflatables
Numbers show how Garoppolo has transformed 49ers

She wore a vintage yellow 1960s-era dress, an overcoat and a matching chicken feather hat to court Monday. She said business at her Decades of Fashion store remains brisk.

She pleaded no contest to two charges and prosecutors dropped seven other counts Monday.

Related Stories
San Francisco vintage clothing store owner accused of selling clothes made of endangered species

"Individuals who traffic in these goods must be held accountable to eliminate a market that contributes to these species' demise," District Attorney George Gascón said after charging Hansen earlier in the year. "There's no second chance once these animals are gone."

Most Popular Stories
Cameras capture wildlife before, during and after the wildfires
Lake County seniors arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana
Santa Rosa man creates holiday forest of Christmas inflatables
Wildfires, housing, cannabis among top 10 local business stories of 2017
Gullixson: Food truck fight creates pointless public relations mess
Smith: It’ll take a DNA test to determine this cat’s true owners
Numbers show how Garoppolo has transformed 49ers
Hotels remain home as fire refugees mark holidays
Show Comment