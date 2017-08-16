As many as four vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon on Mark West Springs Road, injuring as many as four people and temporarily blocking the rural but busy route north of Riebli Road, according to the CHP and emergency dispatch reports.

Three ambulances responded, taking the patients to area hospitals. The extent of injuries wasn’t initially clear.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m., near Redwood Hill Road and traffic quickly backed up in both directions.

By about 2:45 p.m. emergency crews had one lane open, according to the CHP.

