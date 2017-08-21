Two people suffered major injuries in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night south of Healdsburg in which drug impairment is being investigated as a possible factor, the CHP said Monday.

The crash occurred about 11:55 p.m. Saturday on southbound Highway 101, south of Limerick Lane, Officer Jon Sloat said.

Robert Lawrence Hall III, 48, of Santa Rosa, was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee with Cheri Lynne Keel, 57, of Rohnert Park, as a passenger.

A witness said the Jeep was swerving before Hall lost control and it overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the right shoulder, Sloat said.

Hall suffered a significant head injury which was considered life-threatening. Keel had major but not life-threatening injuries.

Drug paraphernalia was located inside the Jeep, Sloat said.

