Three men were arrested early Monday on suspicion of fleeing police after causing a disturbance outside a Petaluma convenience store.

About 12:40 a.m., police officers responded to a disturbance outside a 7-Eleven store near Washington and Howard streets, said Lt. Tim Lyons. The three men took off in their vehicle with police in pursuit.

The vehicle stopped about six blocks away near Kentucky Street and Western Avenue. One of the men fled, but was later found hiding in a tree.

The vehicle’s driver, Jose Antonio Ramirez, 20, of Fortuna, was arrested for failing to yield to a police officer.

Arrested for being drunk in public and disturbing the peace were two transients, Antonio Pablo Lopez, 27, and Samuel Pablo Ramirez, 41, who also was arrested for resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing and hiding in the tree.

The three were booked into the Sonoma County Jail. An unloaded .45 caliber Ruger handgun was found inside the vehicle.

