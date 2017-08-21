A Santa Rosa marijuana dispensary worker was robbed of about 200 joints by an armed man, a Sonoma County sheriff’s spokeswoman said Monday.

The theft happened at 1:20 p.m. Sunday outside the facility in the 1600 block of Hampton Way, spokeswoman Misti Harris said.

A male suspect approached the employee in the parking lot, showed her a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded she give him all the pot she had in her car, Harris said.

He was driven away by another person in a silver BMW sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof.

The suspect is described as a man in his late-20s, Latino or African-American, with a slim build. He was wearing a black shirt, black jacket, and black pants. There is no description of the driver.

Authorities were unable to find the suspect despite a search by deputies, Santa Rosa police and the sheriff’s helicopter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-565-2121.

